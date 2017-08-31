Arsenal make sensational €100m offer, desperate last-gasp move from Wenger

As speculation intensifies over a possible Alexis Sanchez exit, Arsenal have reportedly made a €100m bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners have already lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on transfer deadline day, with the 24-year-old joining rivals Liverpool in a £35m deal, as per BBC Sport.

In turn, losing Sanchez would be a catastrophic blow for Arsene Wenger, given his importance to the team and to make matters worse it’s Manchester City who are being heavily linked with a swoop.

According to Sky Sports, that could now become a reality with a £60m bid on the table from City for the Chilean international, but it’s added that Arsenal will not sell their talisman unless they can secure a replacement first.

That replacement will likely come in the form of Lemar, as although Monaco are desperate to avoid selling him on Thursday having already seen their Ligue 1-winning squad ripped apart this summer, a bid of €100m would surely make them reconsider their stance on the matter.

It seems to be a pretty desperate move from Arsenal now in truth, as they know that they must respond to avoid falling into a crisis in the sense that two of their best players could leave to join direct rivals, while supporters would be up in arms over the situation.

Losing Sanchez will still undoubtedly lead to an angry response, but it seems as though the club hope that signing Lemar could appease them slightly, pairing him with fellow summer signing Alexandre Lacazette and the likes of Mesut Ozil in a new-look attacking line-up.