Arsenal to only let £70M Sanchez leave as long as they can secure last-minute deal for highly-rated German maestro

Arsenal are set to swoop for PSG and Germany star Julian Draxler should they lose Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, with the Gunners to only allow the Chilean leave should they manage to agree a deal for the German, according to the Mirror.

Arsene Wenger’s side are in a race against time to secure a deal for Draxler, with the north London side to only go after the German should Man City offer the £70M the Gunners are asking for for Sanchez as Pep Guardiola’s side look to make a last-gasp move for the winger, as per the Mirror.

As reported by the Mirror, Sanchez is in the last year of his contract at the Emirates, with Arsenal knowing that they cannot sell the player unless they replace the forward with a big signing in fear of facing heavy backlash from fans.

Wenger is looking at the possibility of moving for Draxler report the Mirror, with the Gunners having also made an enquiry for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, with Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez another back-up option for the north London side.

Should Sanchez end up swapping London for Manchester, it’ll be interesting to see if the Gunners are left with another time to get a deal for Draxler over the line.