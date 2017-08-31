Arsenal’s blamed for £60m transfer collapse, rivals offer loan threat

Arsenal have been blamed by Manchester City for the late collapse of Alexis Sanchez’s £60m transfer.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola believed the deal to sign the Chilean international had been agreed at 10am this morning, after Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis accepted City’s second offer.

According to reports in the Mirror, City believed Arsenal’s move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar was a mere formality and the Sanchez move would be completed.

A senior City source told the Mirror, “It was Ivan Gazidis who made the first move this morning – calling Ferran (Soriano, City chief executive) to tell him that the second offer was acceptable.”

“It came with the proviso that Arsenal had to sign a replacement. But Gazidis indicated that was close to happening. It now seems that Arsenal didn’t have an agreement with either a club or a player”, the source continued.

City could now make an audacious attempt to sign Sanchez on loan in the new year. The club are reported to have agreed terms of 300k a week after a second £55m, plus £5m in add-ons, was confirmed by Arsenal.

The forward was said be “devastated” at learning of the collapse of his transfer ahead of Chile’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains under pressure after the club’s 4-0 collapse at Liverpool, how he can now motivate his star forward remains to be seen,.