Barcelona miss out on stunning €160m deal, player tires of waiting for offer

Barcelona have missed out on the €160m signing for Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona following Neymar’s transfer to PSG.

Yet according to the Daily Star, Dybala has tired of waiting for Barcelona to make their move, and will instead consider a move to Real Madrid next summer.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon have reported that Lionel Messi had asked new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde to sign Dybala.

Yet Dybala has decided to stay with Juventus for now, having grown tired of waiting for an offer from Barcelona.

And having seen Barcelona clinch the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele, Dybala could well be tempted to a lucrative transfer to Barca’s arch-rivals Real Madrid next summer.

Dybala has quickly emerged as one of the most coveted forwards in European football after impressing for Juventus.

Barcelona are aware that Messi’s contract expires in 2018, and will be under pressure to keep their star player happy.

As reported in the Independent, Man City retain a long standing interest in Messi, and hope to sign him on a free transfer next summer.