Best of Arsenal fans meltdown on dramatic and horrendous transfer deadline-day

It’s been a tough day for Arsenal fans and in truth it’s difficult to watch as they’ve been put through a dramatic transfer deadline day.

From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain officially joining Liverpool early in the day, to reports that Alexis Sanchez was the subject of a fresh bid from Manchester City. Add to that the collapse of a potential move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, as reported by ESPN, and it hasn’t been positive at all.

For their sake, it’s hoped that Arsene Wenger can lead them to a respectable season this year, but the signs aren’t good. They’ve ended up making a profit with their business this summer, and have gone nowhere near addressing all of their problems in the squad.

In turn, it’s no surprise that the reaction hasn’t been kind on them from supporters on Twitter. Some have taken a more light-hearted approach to it and can’t help but make fun of the situation. Others however, are clearly very frustrated and angry with what is unfolding, and they’ve made it clear.

After winning the FA Cup last season and with a summer full of promise expected a few months ago, it really hasn’t turned out the way that many would have hoped…

BREAKING: Gunnersaurus has handed in a transfer request, after 23 years at Arsenal. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/AMJNIIhvqO — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) August 31, 2017

Outside the Emirates right now pic.twitter.com/saknvhGkn0 — arseblog (@arseblog) August 31, 2017

Whoever leaves or whoever comes, AFC is still a great club??. Unfortunately there's a monkeys tea party going on upstairs ? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 31, 2017

If Wenger sells Sanchez to City, he'll confirm himself as a cynical, lying loser dragging Arsenal down into miserable mediocrity. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

Arsenal were sold a dream back when we were at Highbury. Eleven years on, we haven't ever been further away from the PL title under Wenger. — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 31, 2017

so that's that ..I expect Gazadis. .Law..Wenger to resign ..God help you .. — Chris Hudson (@Ch1Hudson) August 31, 2017

BREAKING: Arsene Wenger has handed in his resignation, more news to follow but we believe theres a conflict of interest with Kroenke — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) August 31, 2017

As I said all last season, Kroenke Out campaign should always have been ahead of Wenger Out. KSE are killing our football club. — wearethenorthbank (@northbanklower) August 30, 2017

Lemar looking at Arsenal like: pic.twitter.com/x5G1n8XjDy — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 31, 2017

mismanagement on the pitch, mismanagement during the transfer window, mismanagement of the contracts, shambolic club in every f** department — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) August 27, 2017