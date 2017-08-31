Best of Arsenal fans meltdown on dramatic and horrendous transfer deadline-day

It’s been a tough day for Arsenal fans and in truth it’s difficult to watch as they’ve been put through a dramatic transfer deadline day.

From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain officially joining Liverpool early in the day, to reports that Alexis Sanchez was the subject of a fresh bid from Manchester City. Add to that the collapse of a potential move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, as reported by ESPN, and it hasn’t been positive at all.

For their sake, it’s hoped that Arsene Wenger can lead them to a respectable season this year, but the signs aren’t good. They’ve ended up making a profit with their business this summer, and have gone nowhere near addressing all of their problems in the squad.

In turn, it’s no surprise that the reaction hasn’t been kind on them from supporters on Twitter. Some have taken a more light-hearted approach to it and can’t help but make fun of the situation. Others however, are clearly very frustrated and angry with what is unfolding, and they’ve made it clear.

After winning the FA Cup last season and with a summer full of promise expected a few months ago, it really hasn’t turned out the way that many would have hoped…

