Chelsea suffer huge blow in £15m race, target undergoes medical with bitter rivals as part of player-exchange deal

Chelsea are reportedly set to miss out on Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, as after a fee was agreed with Tottenham, he’s now undergoing a medical with them.

The 32-year-old has been a popular target as we edge ever closer to the transfer deadline, with Antonio Conte keen for a reunion with the Spaniard after their time together at Juventus.

However, as reported by BBC Sport, Tottenham had a bid accepted for Llorente by Swansea, despite claims that Chelsea were on course to complete a £15m deal.

The expectation at that point was that the Premier League champions would make a counter offer and try to wrestle their way to the front of the queue, but according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, as seen in the tweet below, it’s suggested that Llorente is now undergoing a medical with Tottenham and looks set to join up with Mauricio Pochettino and his squad.

Fernando Llorente is at #Spurs having a medical & Vincent Janssen could move to Swansea on loan — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 31, 2017

It’s an important signing for Spurs to add quality and depth up front behind, or alongside, Harry Kane, with Percy adding that Vincent Janssen could move in the opposite direction and secure a loan move to join the Swans for the rest of the season.

In turn, the deal seems to make sense for both parties, and barring a dramatic late twist involving Chelsea, it looks as though Llorente will be wearing a Tottenham shirt by the end of today.