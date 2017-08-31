Chelsea unveil latest recruit as Conte reinforces defence with £23m move

Chelsea sealed their first transfer of deadline day late tonight, with the £23m move for Davide Zappacosta.

Zappacosta has impressed for Torino in Serie A, and his signing will give Victor Moses competition at right wing-back.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte saw a move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected by the England international, and moved quickly for the Italian defender.

According to reports in the Mirror, Conte was impressed with the player after calling him up to the Italian national side ahead of Euro 2016.

Zappacosta provided a number of decisive crosses last season for Torino forward Andre Belotti – another target of Chelsea during this transfer window.

Chelsea were frustrated earlier in the evening when Everton midfielder Ross Barkley turned down a move to the club.

As per reports in the Guardian, Barkley changed his mind about joining Chelsea despite undergoing a medical.