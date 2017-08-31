Contract details of €25m Chelsea signing revealed, arrives in London imminently

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta in a deal worth €25m as he prepares to fly to London on Thursday.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are set to splash out €25m for the 25-year-old and he’s expected to arrive in London this afternoon along with his agent to complete the deal.

In addition, it’s reported that the Italian defender will sign a four-year contract worth €2.5m plus bonuses, and so it would appear as though mere formalities now stand in the way of the deal being completed.

The report has also been confirmed by Sky’s Fabrizio Romano, as seen in the tweet below.

#Chelsea Zappacosta will fly to London today. Contract until 2021. Agreement reached with Torino. ???? #transfers #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2017

Albeit not a household name, it’s a great signing for Chelsea and Antonio Conte as Zappacosta is a tireless full-back, more than capable of getting up and down the flank to carry out his defensive duties while also being an attacking threat.

In turn, with the Premier League champions keen to add quality and depth across the squad, he’s an important addition for Conte and he’ll hope to get the best out of him.