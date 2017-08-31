(Image) First glimpse of new €13m Tottenham signing, done deal with just hours to spare

Tottenham have seemingly completed the signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City after the Spaniard was seen in the Spurs top.

According to Sky Sports earlier on Thursday, the 32-year-old was all set to undergo a medical with Tottenham after they pushed ahead of rivals Chelsea in the race to sign the striker.

It’s added that the fee agreed is believed to be around €13m, with swift negotiations between the two clubs leading to a smooth deal despite interest from Chelsea being ongoing for a number of months.

Llorente scored 15 goals in the Premier League in his debut campaign with the Swans, and will undoubtedly be key to adding quality and experience to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

While that’s likely to be behind Harry Kane in the pecking order, Tottenham need a reliable presence up top when the England international isn’t playing, particularly with a need to rotate this season as they look to maintain their push for the league title while also making an impression in the Champions League.

Some will argue that Llorente is hardly the man to do that for them, but he will surely be a better option than Vincent Janssen who struggled badly in his first year in England last season.