Liverpool have unveiled the number new signing Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain will wear following his transfer deadline day move.

The England international will take on the number 21 shirt, previously worn by Lucas Leiva prior to his departure to Lazio for £5m, per BBC Sport.

The sports news outlet reported the midfielder had moved from Arsenal to Merseyside for £35m on Thursday, after making 198 appearances and netting 20 times for the Gunners.

Despite how popular Lucas was at Anfield, it would be fair to suggest the sales of number 21 shirts at the Liverpool club shop will be sold in vaster amounts this time around.