(Image) Renato Sanches chooses bizarre squad number following his move to Swansea

Swansea City will be happy to have managed to attain the services of Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich on Thursday but would have raised an eyebrow or two when they learned what squad number the midfielder asked to have.

The Portuguese Euro 2016 winner will wear the bizarre jersey bearing the number 85 for the Swans.

The midfielder wore the same number whilst at Benfica.

Sanchez arrives at the Liberty Stadium on a season-long loan, just a year after moving to Bayern Munich for €35m from Benfica, per ESPN.

The 20-year-old started made 24 appearances for Bayern last year, netting once.

Whether he will be a success or not remains to be seen although, right now, the club shop will be more bothered if they have enough shirt number 8’s and 5’s in stock.