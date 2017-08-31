New £23m Tottenham signing’s shirt number revealed, contract details confirmed

Tottenham have officially confirmed the signing of right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly worth £23m.

The move has been delayed by red tape for a number of days, but as confirmed on their official Twitter account and club site, Spurs have welcomed the 24-year-old to the club as he will look to fill the gap left by Kyle Walker after his move to Manchester City earlier this summer.

According to The Guardian, Aurier joins in a £23m deal and becomes the third defensive recruit to join this summer following the signings of Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth.

Tottenham have gone further by adding that Aurier will wear the No.24 shirt this season, as per their official site, and confirm that he has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

Naturally, the Ivory Coast international was delighted to be moving to Tottenham and to play in the Premier League. Interestingly and perhaps reassuringly too, he insisted that he saw the switch as a fresh start for him and a chance to prove his professionalism on and off the pitch.

That will be music to the ears of supporters following his previous misdemeanours, but his quality on the pitch will be of paramount important to help take Tottenham where they want to go as they look to continue to compete for the Premier League title.