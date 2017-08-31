Sky Sports pundit reveals unbelievable story as Arsenal stars try to convince £92m target in bedroom

Arsenal trio Olivier Giroud, Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny reportedly went to visit Thomas Lemar on Thursday to convince him to move to the Gunners.

The quartet are all on international duty with France this week, and so have been training and based together amid ongoing speculation of Lemar moving to Arsenal in a sensational £92m move, as reported by Sky Sports.

While it has since been reported that the entire deal has collapsed with Alexis Sanchez set to remain at Arsenal now, it didn’t pass without the trio all reportedly talking to Lemar and trying to convince him to move before the deadline on Thursday night, as noted by Balague in his tweet below.

It’s unclear as to what specific reason eventually led to the breakdown with this deal as speculation raised various issues from Lemar not being convinced to a lack of Champions League football being a defining reason.

Nevertheless, the Arsenal contingent seemingly did their part to try and make the deal happen, with Lacazette’s social media activity raising eyebrows earlier in the day and so perhaps this all ties together.

While it was worth a try, it’s likely that Lemar will remain at Monaco for the time being with the potential for the entire deal being revisited next summer with Sanchez’s contract set to expire still. However, time will tell if the 21-year-old will want a move to the Emirates.

