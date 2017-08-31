Tottenham fail in late bid for £41m Barcelona outcast

Tottenham look to have failed in their bid to sign Barcelona’s Andre Gomes.

Gomes looked to be close to a loan move to Tottenham, who had beaten off competition from rivals West Ham.

Yet according to football.london, Barcelona have pulled the plug on the deal.

Gomes has failed to impress for Barcelona since his £41m move from Valencia last summer, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had been hoping to bring in the Portuguese midfielder on loan, with a view to a permanent transfer.

Despite the Spanish transfer window not closing until tomorrow, Barcelona have now refused to release the player having seen a move for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri collapse earlier in the week.

Ahead of the transfer window closing, Tottenham’s hopes of adding to their midfield were boosted by Ross Barkley turning down a move to Chelsea, according to reports in the Express.