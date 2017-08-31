(Watch) Liverpool’s new £35m signing has a message for the fans, opted for a lower wage to join club

Following his move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave his first message as a Red’s player to the club’s supporters.

In a video posted on Liverpool’s official Twitter account, the midfielder announced he was “very delighted to have signed” for Jurgen Klopp’s men and he “can’t wait to get to Melwood.”

The 24-year-old, who is currently on England duty at St. George’s Park, stated that the FA had provided the sufficient facilities in order for Liverpool to process a medical and thus the actual transfer.

BBC Sport report that ‘The Ox’ has signed a contract entitling him to £120,000 a week, and turned down the opportunity to sign a deal at Arsenal worth £180,000 a week.

The deal, signed on Thursday, is thought to be worth around £35m.

They also say that the former Southampton-man rejected a move to Chelsea earlier in the week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 198 appearances for Arsenal since his move from the Saints in 2011, netting twenty times.

Jurgen Klopp said he was “really happy” with the move and “didn’t need to think twice”.

The England international adds the required depth Liverpool need as they prepare for the Champions League and whilst fans won’t be jumping for joy over the transfer, its a move that may prove important come-what May.