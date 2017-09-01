£97m Man United target ‘must be sold’, sensational and brutal indicator that superstar could be leaving

Gareth Bale has won three Champions League titles since moving to Real Madrid but has been branded as useless by Spanish press who believe he must be sold.

ESPN have reported comments from Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol of La Sexta of whom is very close to Madrid president Florentino Perez stating that the Welshman “must be sold.”

“What did he do yesterday? Nothing. The fans want players who are committed, players who leave their souls out on the pitch. What commitment has Bale shown? Nothing. After four years he cannot speak Spanish, does not even know how to say ‘buenos dias’ or ‘buenas tardes’. But that is the least important, your commitment you show on the pitch, running for the ball, pressuring the opponent, putting the team on your shoulders. Yesterday that was left to Asensio, a kid of 21. Benzema is criticised for missing chances, but at least he tried. Bale needs to be spoken to, seriously. And if anybody offers €100 million, he must be sold, and you must say ‘thank you’ in English, as he will not understand anything else.”

As you can see the comments from Pedrerol are less than flattering towards the winger who has been under immense pressure as of late. Following the emergence of wonderkid Marco Asensio, Bale has struggled more than ever to secure a place in the first team.

The damning and brutal verdict came during Monday’s “El Chiringuito” show. The journalist delivered the scathing opinion on the Welshman after assessing his performance and attitude against Valencia.

The comments also suggest that the star has failed to grasp any of the Spanish culture and is still unable to understand very simple Spanish phrases.

The comments carry an extra weight to them when Pedrerol notes that if an offer for over one hundred euros comes in that the Welshman must be sold. This comes after it was reported that Man United had made a sensational £97m bid for the Madrid star. (As per the Daily Star.)

We’re not ones to pedal rumors (we are), but is anyone else starting to feel as though a colossal move could be on the cards come January? If we know anything about Jose Mourinho and Man United this news is sure to be music to their ears.