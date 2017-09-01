Arsenal star does not want to play for club again after £60M Man City move collapses, club set to make cut-price move for star in January

Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez has made his unhappiness clear following the 28-year-old winer’s failed more from Arsenal to Man City on deadline day yesterday, according to Goal.

Sanchez has said that the does not wish to play for the Gunners again, with Goal reporting that Man City are already lining up a January move for the want-away Chilean forward.

As per Goal, sources close to Sanchez have indicated that the player had already made his feelings known to the Gunners board before his £60M move to Pep Guardiola’s side fell through yesterday.

Although it appears unlikely that Sanchez will go through with his claim and go on strike, the club now face the task of appeasing the want-away star as reported by Goal, who is now determined to leave the club more than ever, with City set to capitalise on the situation by making another move for the winger in January.

City chased a deal for Sanchez for the entirety of the summer transfer window as written by Goal, with Guardiola’s side agreeing a £60M deal for the player only for it to collapse after Arsenal failed to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

Should Sanchez go through with his initial idea and not play for Arsenal again, it’ll deal a huge blow to the Gunners’s Champions League hopes this season.