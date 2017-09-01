Barcelona set to make shock move for £55m-rated PL star, great news for Liverpool

Arsenal should be braced for a big-money offer for Mesut Ozil on Friday, as Barcelona are reportedly preparing a bid for the playmaker.

The Spanish transfer window remains open for an additional 24 hours compared to that in England, and so the likes of Barcelona can still do business until Friday night.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, as reported by The Sun, Barca could divert their attention to Ozil with a fee of around £55m touted as being enough to potentially prise the German international away from north London.

It’s been a shambolic transfer window overall for Arsenal, as they saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain join Liverpool on deadline day, while a deal for Alexis Sanchez to move to Manchester City was seemingly all-but done until the Gunners failed in their pursuit of Thomas Lemar, as reported by The Guardian.

Whether or not they’d be open to the idea of selling Ozil at this stage is unclear, but it seems highly unlikely given their inability to replace him until January.

As a result, it would be a huge shock to see the 28-year-old move to the Nou Camp by Friday night, but it’s good news for Liverpool on the face of it as it seems as though Barcelona’s attention has shifted away from Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian ace has been heavily linked with a move to Barca all summer and handed in a transfer request earlier this month to try and push a switch through.

However, Liverpool have remained resolute throughout in that they don’t wish to sell, even with a stunning £138m fourth bid still up in the air, as noted by the Sun.

Either Arsenal or Liverpool could be losing a key player on Friday with Ozil and Coutinho in Barcelona’s sights. Nevertheless, having kept hold of them to this point, the Catalan giants might be left empty-handed.