Barcelona to make last and final £138m offer for PL star

Barcelona are set to make a final £138m offer for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to sell the Brazilian playmaker, since Barcelona’s interest became apparent.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport Liverpool’s resolve is to be tested yet again as Barcelona look to take advantage of the Spanish transfer window ending later today.

Barcelona have failed with three bids so far for Coutinho this summer. As reported in the Mirror, the last being £114m, with Liverpool adamant they will not sell the Brazilian playmaker.

Liverpool would be unable to secure a replacement, but reports suggest Barcelona believe they can persuade FSG, the club’s owners, to a deal.

Coutinho has handed in a transfer request, and has yet to appear for Liverpool this season.

Barcelona signed Borussia Dortmund Ousmane Dembele earlier in the week. The French forward’s unveiling at the Nou Camp was overshadowed by calls for Barcelona Jose-Maria Bartomeu to resign from the club. Bartomeu has remained under intense pressure after PSG pulled off the world record signing of Neymar earlier in the summer.

Whilst the transfer window is now closed in England, Spanish clubs have until midnight tonight to register players.

Earlier in the evening, Barcelona rejected an approach from Tottenham for Andre Gomes. Tottenham were hoping to agree a loan move for the Portuguese midfielder, but Barcelona turned down the offer.