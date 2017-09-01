Chelsea boss makes shock inclusion for 25-man Premier League squad as 22-goal want-away star makes cut

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte made a shock inclusion for his 25-man Blues squad for the Premier League this season, as want-away striker Diego Costa makes the cut for the former Italy boss, according to the Daily Mail.

Costa 28, has been included in the west London side’s 25-man Premier League squad for this season despite the fact that the forward is still in hometown in Brazil after refusing to return to the club after suffering a major fallout with boss Conte, as per the Daily Mail.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have continued negotiations with the Premier League champions yesterday as they look to secure a deal for the forward and finalise his return to the La Liga side, however several sources in Spain have said that the move is unlikely to go through.

Chelsea boss Conte has said already this summer that Costa, who managed 22 goals in 42 games last season in all competitions, is ‘in the past’ report the Daily Mail, which makes the player’s inclusion in the Blues 25-man squad even more shocking.

Does Costa’s surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s squad mean that fans could soon see the striker wearing the Blues’ famous kit once again? We’ll just have to wait and see.