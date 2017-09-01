England starting XI to play Malta: New £40M Liverpool star handed 28th cap as Man City loanee given shock start

England have announced their starting 11 to play Malta this evening in the Three Lions’ Group F World Cup qualifier, with manager Gareth Southgate handing new £40M Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain his 28th cap as his side look to go five points clear at the top of the group.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool from crisis club Arsenal on deadline in a £40M deal according to the Guardian, has been selected by new boss Southgate to start for Three Lions this evening, with the winger set to accompany Spurs star Dele Alli and Man City’s Raheem Sterling as the three attacking midfielders.

Manager Southgate has put his faith in Manchester City loanee Joe Hart for the match despite the player’s more than shocking performances during the last 12 months, with a defence of Kyle Walker, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones and Ryan Bertrand set to start in front of the on-loan West Ham star.

Jake Livermore and Jordan Henderson are set to be the one’s tasked with controlling the midfield for the away side, as Gareth Southgate’s team look to increase their lead at the top of group F and move a step closer to securing a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.