Liverpool outcast finally seals £26m escape, addresses Reds stint in first interview

Mamadou Sakho completed a £26m move to Crystal Palace on deadline day, ending his miserable stint at Liverpool after being frozen out by Jurgen Klopp.

A series of disciplinary issues soured the relationship between the French international and Reds boss, to a point where he was snubbed in the first team and shipped out on loan to Palace last season.

His stint with the Eagles proved very fruitful as he played a key role in keeping them in the Premier League with his commanding performances at the back, and it seems he’ll have to produce a repeat performance for new boss Frank de Boer as he has struggled in the early stages of his time in charge at Selhurst Park.

According to Sky Sports, Sakho has re-joined the club in a £26m deal, with the fee made up of an initial £24m plus £2m in add-ons as Liverpool finally gave the all clear for the 27-year-old to move on and now play regularly with a view of claiming a spot in the France squad for the World Cup next summer.

Although he didn’t go into detail about the end of his spell with Liverpool, Sakho did reference it in his interview after being unveiled as a Palace player, and it sounds as though he’s keen to forget his Anfield troubles and put all that in the past as he now focuses on his new challenge.

“I am really happy to be here because I have some friends here,” he said, as noted by Sky Sports.

“I am really excited about playing for the Palace fans again, but in football the past is the past and you need to think about today and tomorrow.

“Last year we did a good job and we need to prove that again and have a good objective. If we put all of our power together, we will have a great season.”