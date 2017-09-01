Liverpool rejected last-ditch bid for €25m-rated ace, could lose key man for nothing

Liverpool rejected a late bid from Juventus for midfielder Emre Can, but they could now face the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

The 23-year-old has improved significantly over the last 12 months under Jurgen Klopp, and has firmly established himself as a key figure for the Merseyside giants.

However, with less than a year now remaining on his contract with Liverpool, question marks are being raised over his long-term future at Anfield.

According to IlBianconero, as reported by Calciomercato, Juventus made a late attempt to prise him away having previously tried their luck with a €25m bid, while it’s added that the Serie A champions have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the German international in the event that he opts to leave Merseyside.

That’s with a view of him joining next summer on a free transfer though when his contract expires, and it seems as though we’re moving closer to that becoming a reality.

Calciomercato also mention the fact that Liverpool have secured the services of Naby Keita next summer already having reached an agreement with RB Leipzig, and so perhaps that opens the door further for Can to get a move elsewhere with Juventus waiting in the wings.

It would undoubtedly be a major loss for the Reds if Can did move on for nothing, but there is still plenty of time for him to change his mind, particularly if he enjoys another successful season at Liverpool, with the club competing for major honours.