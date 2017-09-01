Man City set to launch complaint against Premier League rivals Arsenal over transfer mishap, club believe player had signed contract City contract

Manchester City are set to launch a complaint against title rivals Arsenal in response to their failure to sign Alexis Sanchez, with Pep Guardiola’s side believing that the Gunners blocked the player’s move after he’d signed City contract, according to the Sun.

Chilean news outlet El Murcurio are reporting that the Citizens are set to launch legal action over the player’s failed £60M transfer to the Manchester-based side.

Sanchez, 28, was allowed to leave the Chile camp to find a solution to the seemingly never-ending saga surrounding his future, with it being reported by the Sun that the player was highly expected to seal a move to the Etihad yesterday, with City having sent their top delegates to Chile’s World Cup qualifier in order to get a deal over the line.

Sanchez’s failure to secure a move away from the Emirates is believed by the Sun to be largely down the fact that the north London side failed to finalise a £92M deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, would’ve replaced the seemingly outgoing Chilean forward.

Should Arsene Wenger’s side be found guilty of blocking Sanchez’s move to City, it’ll be interesting to see what punishment the Gunners receive from their unsportsmanlike actions.