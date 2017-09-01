PSG seal stunning move for £166m teenage sensation, spending spree continues

PSG have secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe on loan – with the deal expected to cost £166m next summer.

Mbappe has been linked with a host of top clubs after scoring 26 goals en route to Monaco’s title success last season.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, PSG will make Mbappe the world’s second most expensive player next summer, following a year-long loan.

Mbappe grew up in Paris, and revealed, “It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” he said.

“For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe.

PSG broke the world tranfer record with their £198m purchase of Neymar from Barcelona, and it has been reported the loan deal for Mbappe is to satisfy Financial Fair Play rules.

“It was essential for French football that we keep and help develop such a great talent in our championship,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“Under our colours, in the midst of truly great players, Kylian will continue his progression in a way that will also benefit the French national team in the months and years to come. With his arrival, more than ever, our supporters will have plenty to cheer about.”