Wayne Rooney arrested, stopped by police near his home on Thursday night

Wayne Rooney was reportedly arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of drink-driving as he was stopped near his home in Chesire.

The Everton ace announced his international retirement last week and so isn’t with the England squad over the break and it appears as though the 31-year-old has landed himself in hot water during his time off.

According to The Mirror, he was pulled over by police in Cheshire late on Thursday evening and was subsequently arrested as the suggestion is that he was drink-driving.

Rooney has enjoyed an impressive start to life back at Goodison Park, scoring two goals and grabbing an assist in seven appearances in all competitions.

In turn, with wife Coleen also revealing that they’re expecting their fourth child, things couldn’t be going much better for the stalwart on and off the pitch.

However, a moment of stupidity could now cost him both in terms of hitting his pocket and any further action that the police may take, as he’s evidently very fortunate nothing serious happened as a result of his misdemeanour.

Further details will likely come out in the coming hours and days, but this doesn’t reflect well on Rooney and it isn’t the first time he’s got his trouble over drinking after being spotted worse for wear earlier this year while on England duty.