AC Milan transfer news: €30m for teen Serie A starlet, four targets on radar

AC Milan were busy this past summer and while their spending is expected to slow down significantly, they’re still set to continue to strengthen their squad.

The Italian giants brought in 11 new players while also offloading several others as Vincenzo Montella oversaw an overhaul of his squad.

Moving forward, CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli conceded in their transfer assessment on Thursday night that there won’t be another transfer window like the one just gone, but speculation continues to link Milan with various targets.

According to MilanNews.it, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pietro Pellegri is at the top of their list, with the Genoa youngster attracting interest from all of the top Serie A sides.

However, his price-tag could be a real problem as it’s claimed that Genoa president Enrico Preziosi values the 16-year-old at €30m, with any interested party expected to splash out €15m up front with a further €15m in bonuses.

That’s a pretty risky gamble for a teenager who has made just three Serie A appearances in his career thus far, scoring once. In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Milan can reach an agreement next year.

Elsewhere, MilanNews.it also claim that Lille ace Anwar El Ghazi is a target with the 22-year-old potentially solving their problem with a lack of depth on the wings.

If there was a criticism of the transfer window it was that Milan arguably still needed more in midfield and on the left wing in particular, but given the players that arrived and the increase in quality overall, it’s hard to pick any faults.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claim that the midfield issue could also be addressed in January, with three names on the radar.

Udinese’s Jakub Jankto, Rafinha of Barcelona and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan are reportedly being considered, and so it remains to be seen where Milan look to to add quality and depth. As mentioned above, the marquee names won’t arrive in January, but these reinforcements could be key in helping Milan qualify for the Champions League and in turn to prepare for another big summer market next year.