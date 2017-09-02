AC Milan transfer news: Frustration as misfit rejects €6m exit, key financial China trip planned

AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa has reportedly rejected the chance to join Trabzonspor and in turn will remain with the Rossoneri.

The 32-year-old has seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements by Vincenzo Montella as he has yet to feature this season and had been left out of squads with the hierarchy openly admitting that it was market related.

However, with the transfer window still open in Turkey, the club’s attempts to offload Sosa have failed as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that he has turned down the offer from Trabzonspor and has informed the club that he’s staying.

It’s claimed that he was offered €5m-a-year for the next three seasons, while Milan would have received a €6m transfer fee as they try to trim their squad. Nevertheless, it clearly wasn’t enough to convince all parties, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he can play an important role for Montella this season having now been included in the Europa League squad.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato, as per Tuttosport, report that CEO Marco Fassone is set to make an important trip to China next month, as he goes in search of new sponsors and financial resources.

The Italian giants have made no secret of their plans to invest and build their brand in China following Yonghong Li’s takeover in May, and it forms a crucial part of their strategy to build a solid financial picture with Financial Fair Play regulations coming into effect next season.

It’s added in the report that Fassone will fly out on October 18, which is a big day in general as Congress in China will meet to decide on whether or not to relax the restrictions put in place on foreign investment, particularly in sports, from Chinese entrepreneurs. Naturally, this directly affects Li, and so it will be an important month for the club.