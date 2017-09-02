Angry Man Utd fans react to contentious Jose Mourinho transfer decision

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has given the green light for Andreas Pereira to join Valencia on loan for the rest of the season, and it hasn’t gone down well.

It’s been a busy summer for the Red Devils, as they’ve added a number of core signings to the squad with Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku set to play integral roles moving forward.

Competition for places is strong at Old Trafford, especially in the attacking positions with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for example currently in a real battle for a place in the starting line-up on the left flank.

However, one decision has been met with an angry response from supporters, and that’s regarding Pereira who has been shipped out on loan again after impressing last season during his temporary spell with Granada.

His form there wasn’t enough to convince Mourinho to keep him around this season, and the reaction hasn’t been kind as seen in the tweets below with Jesse Lingard also coming into the line of fire as many fans argued that Pereira would be a more useful option than the England international…

.@AndrinhoPereira has joined La Liga side Valencia on loan for the 2017/18 season. Best of luck, Andreas! https://t.co/bm5jsYJsJ7 pic.twitter.com/lCaIP05Y5w — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2017

How do we loan him yet still employ Jesse Lingard… — J (@KingMartiaI) September 2, 2017

I don't get what mourinho see in lingard — Fkn With The TEAM (@MosAzalean) September 2, 2017

Wrong decision … — Jamal Kamal (@jamal_kamal_) September 2, 2017

You'll regret this — HERRERA IS ANDERATED (@GABBYR0CKS) September 2, 2017

Why tho.. He can play Mata/Mkhi/Pogba's position if one of them gets injured — Pogpillow (@Pogbroo) September 2, 2017

When will he ever play? When ll they ever be on injuries all of them during same period — ArsenePerson (@TW3SIIME) September 2, 2017

Andreas Pereira > Jesse Lingard. Facts only. — José (@MourinhoMindset) September 1, 2017