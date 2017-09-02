Barcelona transfer news: Leaked €20m-a-year contract details for summer signing, €200m demanded for top target

Football Leaks have reportedly released details of Ousmane Dembele’s money-spinning contract at Barcelona after his summer move.

The 20-year-old arrived from Borussia Dortmund last month to replace Neymar for the Catalan giants, and much will be expected of him moving forward.

That not only applies due to his hefty price-tag which stands at an initial €105m with €42m in add-ons, as reported by The Guardian, but also because the French international is cashing in with regards to his wages too.

Sport, via German newspaper Der Spiegel, have reported that Dembele will earn a fixed salary of €12m-per-year at the Nou Camp, which could rise to €20m-a-year if he meets a number of targets put in place by the club.

Further, the report, which is said to originate from Football Leaks, adds that Dortmund will receive €10m if he features in 50 competitive games for Barcelona, regardless of when that number of appearances is reached.

An additional €10m will be paid if Barcelona qualify for the Champions League once in the next five years, while his agent received a €9m bonus.

In turn, Barca have evidently splashed the cash when it comes to Dembele, and although they recouped a huge amount in selling Neymar, they really are relying on Dembele to develop into a world-class superstar.

Meanwhile, Guillem Balague has claimed that Barcelona received a phone call at around 10pm on Friday night, shortly before the Spanish transfer window closed, from Liverpool who made their demands for Philippe Coutinho.

It’s suggested that the Premier League outfit demanded €200m to sell the Brazilian playmaker, but through a number of complications and the fact that they weren’t interested in meeting that fee, the transfer ‘collapsed’ and so Coutinho remains at Anfield for now.

The 25-year-old handed in a transfer request last month to try and push the move through, but clearly Liverpool’s resolve was not going to be broken easily.

1. Barcelona claim around 10pm Spanish time there was a call in which Liverpool said "we will start talking from €200m" for Coutinho. — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 2, 2017