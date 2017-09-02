Chelsea transfer controversy cleared up, top target breaks silence on media reports

Everton ace Ross Barkley has denied that he underwent a medical at Chelsea or at any other club on deadline day on Thursday.

Reports of a last-gasp switch to Stamford Bridge gathered pace as the deadline approached, but then sensational claims were made to spark a real storm that Barkley had changed his mind on a move during his medical, as reported by The Independent.

It was even claimed that the 23-year-old had gone to the club’s Cobham training ground to carry out the tests and had then decided to renege on a move, but he has now dismissed those claims with the tweets below.

Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point. — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) September 2, 2017

I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) September 2, 2017

Interestingly though, he clearly has ideas of moving on from Everton regardless of a summer move elsewhere collapsing as he will take stock of the situation in the January transfer window, as per his tweet.

Barkley is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and isn’t expected back for a month or so yet, and so time will tell whether or not he’ll seal a move away in January or wait until next summer when his contract expires and he can then leave on a free transfer.

The Independent note that Chelsea may well revisit their interest in the England international, especially now that this situation has been cleared up, while Tottenham were also paired with a move.