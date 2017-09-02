Huge disappointment over omission from PL squad for Arsenal fan-favourite

Arsenal have revealed their official 25-man Premier League squad, and sadly there is no place for injured midfielder Santi Cazorla.

The Spaniard has been dogged by injuries in the last couple of years, and he hasn’t featured for Arsenal since last October in the Champions League win over Ludogorets.

His absence is a major blow for the Gunners as prior to the injury setbacks, he was an integral piece in their line-up as he offered real quality in the middle to go alongside a more typical midfield destroyer.

Arsenal arguably don’t look the same without him, but criticism will of course land on Arsene Wenger’s doorstep for not addressing it by now and bringing in a capable replacement.

Nevertheless, after a series of positive social media updates with Cazorla showing fans his work in the gym as he continues to work towards a full recovery, he will not feature for Arsenal until January after being left off the Premier League squad list, as reported by the Metro.

The move means he will not be able to feature for the Gunners until 2018, and while this gives him more time to complete his rehabilitation, it surely raises question marks over how long it will take him to get back, if he does at all.

The 32-year-old has previously openly discussed his injury nightmare and how serious the setbacks have been, and it’s just hoped that he will play a role in the second half of the campaign as he’s a delight to watch for many and his return will be a huge boost for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad: Chuba Akpom, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Francis Coquelin, Mathieu Debuchy, Mohamed Elneny, Olivier Giroud, Rob Holding, Deyan Iliev, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Matt Macey, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, David Ospina, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka.