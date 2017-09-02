Liverpool failed with last-gasp £82m bid, LFC will go again in January

Liverpool reportedly failed with a last-minute attempt to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar for £82m, but they’re expected to try again in January.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from the Ligue 1 champions this past summer, with Arsenal monitoring him for months with a view of making a move.

While they failed with their own £92m bid to prise the French international to the Emirates on deadline day, L’Equipe add that Liverpool also made a late offer worth £82m without add-ons to try and convince Monaco to sell to them.

It’s added in the report that Lemar turned down Arsenal’s proposal in favour of staying at Monaco which in turn resulted in the breakdown of Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City, and it seems that Liverpool were also turned away but by Monaco who didn’t accept their offer.

Further, it was also suggested that the Monaco star was only interested in joining Liverpool if he was to leave France, and that has opened up the possibility of a move in January, provided that Jurgen Klopp and the Merseyside giants still want to swoop for him.

If that is the case, then it would be a huge signing for Liverpool and would undoubtedly make them a much more dangerous threat in the Premier League and Champions League in the second half of the campaign and beyond, provided that their next offer is accepted.

As for Arsenal, it looks like they could be set for another major blow as after months of speculation linking them with signing Lemar, he could be heading to a rival which will only infuriate their supporters further.