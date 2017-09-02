Man Utd suffer major transfer blow, top Mourinho target to get £64m release clause

Man Utd were reportedly keen on signing Inter winger Ivan Perisic this past summer, and they could have missed their best chance to land his signature.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the transfer window, but Inter coach Luciano Spalletti made it publicly clear that he wanted the Croatian international to stay.

With the deadline now passed, the Italian tactician got his way as Perisic remains in Italy, and according to The Sun, as per Tuttosport, they could be making plans to ensure that he stays for a lot longer.

It’s claimed that the Nerazzurri are hopeful that Perisic will sign a new contract in the coming weeks, which includes a £64m release clause which is well above the demands that they were making this past summer and so could now move the winger out of Man Utd’s reach regardless of how highly Jose Mourinho rates him.

It’s added that Perisic will earn €4.3m-a-year with the new deal and with Inter making a promising start to the campaign under Spalletti, success on the pitch could also be a determining factor to convince him to stay and turn down a move to United, if the Premier League giants revisit their interest in January or next year.

Having signed Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku this summer, it wasn’t exactly a bad window for Man Utd. However, it doesn’t look as though Perisic will be joining Mourinho’s rebuild any time soon as Inter are ready to lock him down to a new deal.