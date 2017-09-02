(Photo) Chelsea star confirms that controversial rebel will stay, finds his own joke hilarious

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took a leaf out of Gerard Pique’s book on Friday as he insisted that Diego Costa will stay with a Twitter post.

The Barcelona defender famously snapped himself with Neymar prior to the Brazilian’s move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer with a caption: “Se Queda”, which translates as ‘he stays’.

Now we all know that Neymar did indeed seal that move to Paris in the end with Pique later admitting that he knew his former teammate was on his way out.

It seems Courtois thought that was all very entertaining and found it hilarious to pull off the same move on Costa, who has yet to report for duty with Chelsea this season as his personal feud with Antonio Conte continues.

It’s difficult to see how the Spaniard has a future at Stamford Bridge even though the 28-year-old was included on Chelsea’s Premier League squad list this week. Whether Courtois knows that he will eventually go or does indeed expect him back in west London sooner rather than later, this tweet has seemingly gone down a storm…