Want away Liverpool star broke down in tears after failed summer exit

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho reportedly broke down in tears in front of his Brazil teammates after his Barcelona dream came to an end.

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty where he has featured for Brazil despite supposedly struggling with a back injury in recent weeks which has forced him to miss the start of the season for Liverpool.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Coutinho has been well documented, while he even handed in a transfer request last month to try and push a move through.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he was left distraught by the news that Barca’s last offer, said to worth around £146m, was rejected by Liverpool, and so therefore he will now remain at Anfield until January at least.

It’s claimed that he was seen crying by his teammates, which adds to Neymar’s claims earlier this week as he conceded that he could tell his compatriot was “filled with great sadness” over not getting his move to the Nou Camp.

The key question now is whether or not the creative ace will be able to reintegrate himself into the Liverpool team, as Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly welcome him back but only if he is in the right frame of mind to show his commitment and play to his best ability.

Liverpool have done well without him so far this season, but ultimately a player of that quality makes a big difference when competing for major honours across an entire campaign, and the Reds will hope to welcome him back into the fold sooner rather than later.