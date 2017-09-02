Watch: Arsene Wenger risks Arsenal fans wrath with Sanchez admission, talks failed Lemar bid

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he has no fears over Alexis Sanchez’s commitment after his failed deadline-day exit to Manchester City.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BeIN Sports, Wenger spoke openly when asked about Sanchez’s failed move to City after an attempt to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco fell through.

With Arsenal fans already bitterly frustrated with how the summer transfer window went, it won’t come as much consolation to hear that Wenger believes Sanchez will be 100% committed to the team and will give his best this season, while he insisted that Lemar chose to remain at Monaco instead of sealing a last-gasp move to north London.

However, perhaps the most frustrating part of the interview was the hint that Arsenal are ready to make a “financial sacrifice”, as Wenger suggested that they are now prepared to lose the likes of Sanchez and Mesut Ozil for free when their contracts expire next summer.

“When you decide to let a player of Sanchez’s calibre go, you need to replace him because nobody would understand that you let the player go.

“When you cannot do it, you keep the player and make a financial sacrifice because what you want, at the end of the day, is to have a team with good potential and top quality.

“That means two things: Sanchez will go, like Mesut Ozil, into the final year of his contract and you either think during the season you will find a way to extend the contract or at the end of the season the players go for free.”

It’s difficult to see either player signing a new contract in the coming months in truth, particular Sanchez given he was so close to leaving this summer. In turn, Arsenal fans may well be better off preparing themselves to see the pair leave for nothing at the end of the season.