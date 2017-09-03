£11.5m Tottenham ace demands improved contract, eight teams line up to swoop

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reportedly urged the club to offer him an improved contract amid a huge amount of interest in him.

Contracts and wage issues seem to be a recurring problem at Tottenham as they continue to fight to avoid losing key players. Kyle Walker left this past summer to join Manchester City, while Danny Rose was linked with following him out of the exit door.

Alderweireld has impressed since his £11.5m move from Atletico Madrid in 2015, with his current contract running until 2020. However, as reported by The Sun, Spurs have yet to offer him an extension on improved terms and that could lead to problems.

Advisor Stijn Francis has added to the level of concern at Tottenham, as he has suggested that they want a better contract and has even laid down the threat by insisting that around seven or eight teams are interested in signing him.

“When you look at Toby’s statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun.

“Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him. There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can. But these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy.”

Competition has been stepped up this summer with the signings of Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier, but Mauricio Pochettino will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of Alderweireld given the high level of quality and consistency that he’s shown over the last two seasons.