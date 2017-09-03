£20M Liverpool stalwart handed boost as England boss confirms player is set to retain Three Lions captaincy for Slovakia game

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is to remain as Three Lions captain for his side’s match against Slovakia at Wembley on Monday, according to Sky Sports.

After former England captain Wayne Rooney’s shock retirement last month, Southgate said that the next captain for the Three Lions is undecided, with the former England international unsure who the next holder of the armband will be, as per Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Liverpool man Henderson, who cost the Reds £20M when he signed from Sunderland in 2011 as per the BBC, skippered the Three Lions for their 4-0 win over Malta on Friday, with England manager Southgate now confirming that the former Sunderland star is set to retain the armband for Slovakia’s visit to Wembley tomorrow.

England currently sit two points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, Group F, with Monday’s opponents Slovakia in second place, with the eastern European side able to leapfrog Southgate’s side with a win tomorrow night.

Speaking on the England captaincy, Southgate said that “Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that. Normally the captain does the two games when we’ve been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play.”

With Henderson set to retain the armband for the Slovakia match on Monday, it should give the Liverpool man a big confidence boost going into not just this match, but for the rest of the season as well.