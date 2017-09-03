Arsenal boss delivers low-down on dramatic Deadline Day madness, Gunners manager admits deal for £60M star was ‘not very close at all’

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given the low-down on Alexis Sanchez’s proposed move to Man City that fell through, stating that a deal was “not very close at all”, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

The news comes after Gunners boss Wenger claimed that Chilean superstar Sanchez will be “100 percent committed” to helping his side this season after his move to Man City fell through right at the last minute, according to Manchester Evening News, with Sanchez said to be ‘devastated’ that he could not seal a move to the Etihad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Wenger’s insistence that a move wasn’t close is sure to raise a few eyebrows amongst the Man City bosses, who felt they were very close to getting a deal over the line for the 28-year-old.

In an interview, Wenger said that a deal for Sanchez to go to City “was not very close. It’s very difficult for me to speak about that because what I want now is the player to focus on his career, on his season and on Arsenal football club.”

Having missed out on a £60M move for Sanchez this summer, City are set to reignite their interest in the forward next summer report the Manchester Evening News, with the Chilean set to be available on a free once his contract at the Emirates expires.

Should City sign Sanchez on a free next summer, it’ll surely go down as one of the greatest free transfer of all time, as Pep Guardiola’s side look to turn their attentions on to their Premier League title charge this season.