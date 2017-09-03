Chelsea considering £50M lawsuit against £185,000-a-week star as Blues prepare to take legal action against AWOL forward

Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly considering suing AWOL striker Diego Costa for up to £50M should the Spanish international continue to refuse to return to the club, according to the Express.

Chelsea, as per the Express, would claim breach of contract against Costa, who is the club’s second highest earner with his current deal, which still has two years left to run, earning him £185,000-a-week.

Costa, who was named in Antonio Conte’s 25-man squad for this season’s Premier League season but was left out of their squad for the Champions League, is now thought to be consulting his lawyers ahead of a potential lawsuit from the Blues, as reported by the Express.

The 28-year-old battle with club boss Conte grew even uglier last night after the Spaniard failed to secure a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, which the player himself desperately wanted, report the Express.

As written by the Express, the west London side insist that Costa is still their player and must return to the English capital in order to full-fill his contractual obligations, which the player claims went out the window after boss Conte told him that he was not part of the Italians plans for this season, with the two’s battle set to be continued in High Court if peace cannot be agreed between the two.

Should Chelsea decide to go ahead with their planned lawsuit for Costa, it’ll definitely be worthwhile seeing how this one pans out, with Costa’s future still well up on the air.