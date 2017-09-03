(Image) Picture from Mexico claims to show Tottenham third kit on sale despite strip not yet unveiled by club

An image has emerged from Mexico that shows what could be Tottenham’s third kit – despite the club not unveiling it yet.

According to someone on r/coys this is the third kit. Meh. pic.twitter.com/pJ1yL7vXIF — Alex (@alex_fussball) September 3, 2017

This photo by @alex_fussball on twitter was posted on Sunday, with the caption:

‘According to someone on r/coys this is the third kit. Meh.’

According to Spurs’ Reddit page, the new shirt is being sold in North America in the city Guadalajara, Mexico.

Like Chelsea, Tottenham have made the switch to Nike this season, ditching old kit supplier Under Armour.

It is yet to be announced when the third strip will be announced by last year’s Premier League runners-up, so say football.london.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday, and going by the colour of the supposed alternative strip, it doesn’t look likely it will be confirmed before then due to the fact it may clash with the Toffee’s royal blue home strip.