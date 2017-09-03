Liverpool injury news: Klopp handed major boost to allay fears

Liverpool have been handed a huge injury boost as Mohamed Salah is reportedly training as normal on international duty despite fears over a knee problem.

The 25-year-old has made an immediate impact for Liverpool since his summer move from Roma, forming a dangerous attacking trident alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to welcome his players back from the international break without any injury issues, but as reported by the Liverpool Echo, he had concerns over Salah.

Fortunately, the report goes on to confirm that Egyptian team doctor Mohamed El-Ela has confirmed that Salah doesn’t have any serious knee problem and has been training alongside his international teammates as normal.

“There is no injury to Salah, he is completely ready for the match. Salah complained only after the end of the Uganda match, it was just a complaint no more and no less, and he is not injured.

“The complaint of pain was due to the pitch of Uganda, there are many conversations about Salah’s injury, but there is no basis for it. Salah trained very naturally on Friday and Saturday, ready for the game. All the players are ready to face Uganda.”

Liverpool are next in action against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, and it looks as though they’ll have Salah available. It remains to be seen whether or not Philippe Coutinho features after the transfer window closed and he seemingly put his back injury behind him to play for Brazil this past week.

For such a huge game early in the season, Klopp will be hopeful to put out a strong team and Salah certainly forms part of his best XI.