Man Utd receive huge transfer boost, €100m release clause back in play

Man Utd could reportedly go back in for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in January as his release clause has gone back to €100m.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this past summer, but it never materialised after he signed a new contract.

As reported by AS, as part of that contract his release clause went up to €200m for the duration of Atleti’s transfer ban in a strategy to avoid losing him while the club weren’t in a position to replace him.

However, now that the ban has run its course, the release clause has gone back to €100m and so from the January transfer window onwards, Griezmann can be signed for that figure, provided an interested party can reach an agreement with Atletico, as explained by AS.

Man Utd, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all specifically mentioned in the report as possible destinations, but it’s fair to say that PSG can be ruled out after signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona went for Ousmane Dembele and had their sights set on Philippe Coutinho all summer, and so Man Utd remain the most realistic option it seems if Griezmann is to leave the Spanish capital.

The French international has scored 83 goals in 161 appearances for the Rojiblanco, and so his departure would be a major blow for Diego Simeone. It’s added that the club hope to pair Griezmann with Diego Costa in January if a deal is agreed for the Chelsea striker, and so time will tell how the situation will unfold at Atletico.