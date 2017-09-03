Manchester United legend insists 24-year-old summer-signing is the ‘perfect player’ for Jose Mourinho’s side following £90M Everton switch

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has insisted that new Red Devils signing Romelu Lukaku is the “perfect player” for Jose Mourinho’s side, according to Sky Sports.

Lukaku, who has scored three goals in his first three league appearances for the Red Devils this season, was signed by Mourinho from Everton for a fee of £90M in the summer as per the Daily Mail.

Former United legend Rooney is convinced that his former side are in good hands following the arrival of Lukaku in the summer, as the 200-goal Premier League star said that “For that United side, he is the perfect player. He is powerful, quick and strong and he scores goals, so certainly will improve that team.”

Rooney, who recently bagged his 200th Premier League strike in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City, joined the Toffees from United this summer after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Rooney completed his move to Goodison Park in early July report Sky Sports, as the England star signed a two-year deal with the Merseyside club following his departure from Old Trafford.

With a player so vastly experienced like Rooney praising Lukaku, the £90M United paid for the Belgian’s services could be seen as a bargain in years to come should the striker perform as well as we all know he can.