Wayne Rooney set to be dropped from Everton squad by Toffees boss should 31-year-old forward get into further trouble following drink-driving charge

200-goal Premier League legend Wayne Rooney is set to be dropped by Everton manager Ronald Koeman should the Toffees forward step out of line again following the player’s recent drink driving charge, according to the Mirror.

New Toffees boss Koeman is set to warn Rooney that there will be no more second chances for the forward at Goodison Park after the former Man United captain was charged for drink-driving on Friday, report the Mirror.

As reported by the Mirror, Koeman, who joined the Merseyside club from United in the summer, laid down a number of ground rules before agreeing a deal to bring Rooney back to the club.

Koeman, as per the Mirror, had concerns over the forward’s drinking habits with the Dutchman demanding there would be no more alcohol-fuelled antics before Rooney put pen to paper, with Koeman wanting the recently-retired England star to be a mentor to the club’s younger stars and not be a bad influence with his off-field actions.

Should Rooney end up in trouble again and Koeman drop the Englishman, it’ll be interesting to see what the future has in store for the Premier League legend.