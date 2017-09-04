£44.3M Spurs duo emitted from club’s Champions League squad by boss, club only names 21 players for group stages

Spurs duo Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen have been left out by boss Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League squad for this season’s competition, according to the Independent.

Lamela, who signed for the north London side from Roma for £25.7M in 2013 as per the BBC, has not played for Pochettino’s side since October after suffering a serious hip injury, with no return date set in stone for the Argentine report the Independent.

Dutch international Janssen, who signed for the club for £18.6M from Ajax at the start of last season as per Sky Sports, has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs as reported by the Independent, with the Dutchman set to fall further down the pecking order following his side’s deadline day signing of Spanish forward Fernando Llorente.

As per the Independent, both Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters have been excluded by Pochettino as well, however both will be eligible to play due them being under the age of 21 and having been registered to the club for at least two years before they turned 15.

Should Spurs get injuries to their squad between now and the of the Champions League group stages, boss Pochettino may end up regretting his emission of both Janssen and Lamela.