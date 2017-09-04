£92M La Liga star ready to accept Man United offer, Red Devils face stiff competition from European giants in race to sign player

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly willing to accept an offer to join Man United next summer, however the Red Devils face stiff competition from Barcelona in the race to sign the 16-goal La Liga star, according to the Express.

As reported by the Express, Atletico frontman Griezmann would’ve left the Spanish side for a move to Manchester in the summer had Diego Simeone’s side not been under a transfer embargo, with the Red Devils having to settle for Romelu Lukaku once they learned that Jose Mourinho’s number one target would be swapping Spain for England.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon have reported that Griezmann intends to leave Atletico next summer, with the player being pursued by both United and Barcelona in 12 months time, with the Frenchman reportedly willing to accept offers from both teams due to his desperation to leave the Spanish capital.

Griezmann’s current Atleti contract currently had a £92M (€100M) release clause in it according to the Times, which is one of the reason’s why the player’s move to Old Trafford over the summer failed to materialise, report the Express.

Should United beat Barcelona to the signing of Griezmann next summer, it should finally be the finally piece of the puzzle for Mourinho’s side, who look to return to the glory days of old that they achieve under Sir Alex Ferguson.