Arsenal and Chelsea dealt huge blow in pursuit of 82-goal Serie A star, player’s agent confirms Icardi sees long-term future with at Italian side

Inter Milan and Argentina star Mauro Icardi is set to stay with the Italian side for the long-term, according to the player’s agent and wife Wanda Nara, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Icardi, who has managed to bag an impressive 82 goals in 148 appearances for Inter Milan during his time at the club, has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest club in recent years due to his impressive performances, including the likes of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal, as per the Daily Mail.

However, Icardi signed a new five-year contract with the Serie A side last October, as the Nerazzurri looked to tie him down his long-term future to the club according to the Daily Mail, with his agent and wife insisting that the club’s determination to keep the player and apparent invaluableness to the side means that Icardi is unlikely to leave the club in the near-future.

Speaking about her husband’s future, Nara said that “We’ve renewed his contract with Inter three times because, when other clubs have wanted Icardi, they’ve done everything to keep him”.

Should Icardi remain at Inter for the long term, it’ll be interesting to see how many goals the Argentine can achieve during his time with the Italian side.