Arsenal chief gets destroyed by raging supporters after crazy statement

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has infuriated supporters after claiming that the club’s transfer window should be viewed as a successful one.

The Gunners sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, failed to tie down the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to new contracts with their current deals set to expire next summer. Further, no replacements were signed and Arsenal ended up making a profit from the summer instead.

However, in emails to players and staff leaked last week, Gazidis has argued that Arsenal had a good transfer window and their “improved squad” can now challenge for the Premier League title, as reported by The Daily Star.

That comes despite missing out on Thomas Lemar on transfer deadline day, as noted by the Star, as Gazidis stunned supporters by suggesting that the defeat to Liverpool has influenced the reaction to the transfer window.

“At the end of the window, reviewing all activity, we have once again improved the depth and quality of the squad.

“Everything is coloured by results… a positive performance at Liverpool would have coloured this transfer window very differently.

“We have had a poor start to the season but have the quality to turn it around and turn around performances and compete for the title”.

Ok Ivan…no wonder Arsenal fans are fuming and are seemingly planning a new round of protests…

Ivan is usually a little more circumspect in his PR. Window was disaster. Surprised he said anything TBH https://t.co/qlVOz2I9iJ — Michael (@Uler56) September 4, 2017

He’s a wanker — arseblog (@arseblog) September 4, 2017

Gazidis said Arsenal had a great transfer window, its only tainted by the loss to Liverpool. This is gonna make Arsenal-TV lose their minds? — ForzaUtd (@halamufc) September 4, 2017

Gazidis….. you silly cunt… you accepeted the sanchez deal to city but was worried u coudnt get lemar over the line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LL3REre0Pz — Robbie Emerton (@Robinho18) September 4, 2017

Gazidis either has a gun permanently pointed at him or he thinks the fans are stupid — ? (@Akhazette) September 4, 2017

